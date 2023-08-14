WATERLOO — Police are investigating a report of gunfire over the weekend.
Residents called 911 around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers found spent shell casings in the 500 block of Independence Avenue, and a live round was found in a nearby alley.
No damage was discovered.
During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video that places that actual time of the shooting at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.
Storm chaser saves dogs from hail in Kansas, and more of today's top videos
Watch a storm chaser lead two dogs to safety after baseball-size hail pummeled part of Kansas, Washington has become the 10th state to ban assault weapons, and more of today's top videos.
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin had to take shelter in a barn as larger than baseball-sized hail pummeled Larned, Kansas, but he made sure two dogs…
Washington is now the 10th state to ban assault weapons.
Ukraine warned Tuesday it needs more and faster support from the European Union, including a clear path to membership, as EU chief Ursula von …
Zookeepers and guests gathered on May 1st to mark the 50th birthday of Mai Thai, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s oldest and most recog…
The war between Sudan's generals is having increasingly severe consequences for civilians, with a doubling over the past week of the number up…
Tip requests are becoming more common, even at self-checkout kiosks.