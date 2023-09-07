WATERLOO — Police are investigating two overnight shootings within a block of each other.

No injuries were reported but bullets struck buildings, according to police.

Neighbors called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday upon seeing someone running toward a parked vehicle and shooting in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street. A bullet hit a home at 1217 Lincoln St.

Then, at 11:10 p.m., residents reported gunfire and officers found several spent .223-caliber shell casings in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street. One bullet struck a garage behind 1149 Lincoln St.

No arrests have been made, and police said it wasn’t clear if the incidents are related.

