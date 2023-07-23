WATERLOO — Police are investigating after two people arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds in an apparent domestic dispute early Sunday.
Details weren’t immediately available, but a woman showed up at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 2:50 a.m. with knife wounds.
A short time later, a man arrived by private vehicle with stab wounds to his arms and back.
The woman was treated and released from the hospital.
Authorities believe the stabbing happened on Meadow Lane.
