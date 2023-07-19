WATERLOO --- Waterloo police are investigating the death of a man who found in a downtown hotel on Wednesday.
Police and paramedics were called to the EconoLodge, 226 W Fifth St., where they discovered the 45-year-old man dead at the scene.
Officers said there were no obvious signs of foul play, and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.
