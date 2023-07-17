WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo convenience store early Monday.
According to investigators, two people entered Kwik Stop, 1104 Washington St., around 4:15 a.m. Monday after throwing a rock to break the glass door.
The burglars grabbed vape cartridges and triggered an alarm. The suspects fled before police arrived.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
