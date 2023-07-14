WATERLOO — Police arrested an alleged burglar who cut his hand while breaking into a Waterloo home while armed with a pistol Thursday night.

Officers arrested Isaiah Jordan Ricketts, 18, of 435 Morrell Ave., Evansdale, for second-degree burglary, carrying weapons and assault while participating in a felony. Bond was set at $20,000

Authorities also arrested Scott Dietrick Overman, 44, 149 Argyle St., for conspiracy for allegedly accompanying Ricketts to the scene earlier in the day.

According to court records, Ricketts threw a rock through a window at 87 Sycamore St. and then cut his hand while pulling out the broken glass. He then crawled in through the window.

The resident came home around 9:10 p.m. He heard rustling and found Ricketts inside. The victim chased Ricketts, who then reached for his pants and dropped a handgun, records state.

Ricketts then picked up the gun, pointed it at the resident and said “don’t f*** with me,” records state. The victim fled his house and called police.

Officers followed the blood trail to a nearby convenience store, where they obtained a video showing Ricketts getting into a Chevrolet Blazer that was driven by someone else.

Investigators traced the vehicle to a relative of Ricketts. The driver told police Ricketts had called for a ride claiming someone was shooting at him.

Officers searched Rickett’s home and found a bloody Glock handgun, records state.

