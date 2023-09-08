In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Rachel Perez, 22, right, who traveled from Spain with three companions seeks work as a marijuana "trimmer" in Garberville, Calif. Perez and her friends are among those that flock to the area seeking work in the marijuana grows. If approved by voters in November Proposition 64, would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, marijuana products, including pre-rolled cigarettes and buds are displayed at the medical marijuana dispensary owned by Tim Blake near Laytonville, Calif. Blake supports the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, saying it's the next big step for an industry emerging from the shadows. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Christine Miller sits among some of the 250 marijuana plants on her farm near Benbow, Calif. Miller is concerned about the increased cost to operate her 250-plant farm if California voters approve Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes buds are displayed at the medical marijuana dispensary owned by Tim Blake near Laytonville, Calif. Blake supports the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, saying it's the next big step for an industry emerging from the shadows. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Tim Blake checks the aroma of a jar of medical marijuana at his dispensary near Laytonville, Calif. Blake supports the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, saying it's the next big step for an industry emerging from the shadows. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, a tag identifies the type of marijuana plant on the medical marijuana farm of Swami Chaitanya and his wife, Nikki Lastreto near Laytonville, Calif. The pair supports the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, recently harvested marijuana buds dry at Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Anthony Viator carries a bin filled with marijuana buds harvested from the farm of grower Laura Costa, near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, marijuana dries at the medical marijuana farm of Tim Blake, near Laytonville, Calif. Blake supports the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, saying it's the next big step for an industry emerging from the shadows. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Anthony Viator hangs harvested marijuana buds for drying on grower Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Rolie Gonzalez III displays a branch of marijuana buds taken for a plant on the farm of grower Laura Costa, near Garberville, Calif. Though Costa and many illegal farmers say they have yearned for the legitimacy and respectability that can come with legalization, they fear the passage of Proposition 64, on the Nov. 8 ballot, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, will not only cost them money, but could put them out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Anthony Viator, center, and other workers harvest marijuana plants on grower Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Aaron Gonzalez follows a path to harvest marijuana from grower Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Anthony Viator removes a branch of buds from a marijuana plant on Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Aaron Gonzalez removes a branch from a marijuana plant on grower Laura Costa's farm,near Garberville, Calif Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Swami Chaitanya looks out the window while smoking a "grower's joint" marijuana cigarette at his home near Laytonville, Calif. Chaitanya and his wife, Nikki Lastreto, who grow their "Swami Select" medical marijuana, support the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Swami Chaitanya lights a "grower's joint" marijuana cigarette at his home near Laytonville, Calif. Chaitanya and his wife, Nikki Lastreto, who grow their "Swami's Select" medical marijuana, support the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Nikki Lastreto trims "little buds" from last season's harvest at her home near Laytonville, Calif. Lastreto and her husband, Swami Chaitanya, who grow their "Swami's Select" medical marijuana, support the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Nikki Lastreto trims "little buds" from last season's harvest at her home near Laytonville, Calif. Lastreto and her husband, Swami Chaitanya, who grow their "Swami's Select" medical marijuana, support the passage of Proposition 64, the Nov. 8 ballot initiative, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Photos: 'Traditional' pot farming, and why it could soon disappear

California voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use — an issue that has sown deep division among longtime growers.

Down a winding mountain road in a remote redwood forest lies one of many illegal "grows" that make up Northern California's famous Emerald Triangle, a rural region that developed over decades into a marijuana-producing mecca.

Some of of the farmers here yearn for legitimacy that growers of legal crops enjoy. Others fear Proposition 64 will bring costly regulations and taxes, lower prices and the risk that corporate interests could put smaller operations out of business.

"It will end traditional marijuana farming like this," said Laura Costa, 56, sitting in the middle of one of four 40-plant gardens, puffing on a glass pipe. "It will end our way of life."

While Costa and other Humboldt County growers are staunchly opposed to the ballot measure, other farmers in the region support it.

"If we wait, we will fall behind," says Swami Chaitanya, 73, a longtime grower in remote Mendocino County whose ranch is situated in a peaceful meadow of Hindu statutes and marijuana plants 5 miles down a tooth-rattling dirt road.

