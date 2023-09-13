MARENGO — A Marengo asphalt shingle recycling company that exploded and caught fire in December, injuring workers and leaving a lengthy environmental cleanup, has failed to pay penalties for safety code violations. The Iowa Department of Labor found $130,000 worth of Occupational Safety and Health violations – later whittled down to $95,711 under an informal settlement agreement – in the wake of the blast and fire at C6 Zero Iowa LLC’s production facility.

The Wyoming-based C6 Zero Iowa is currently incorporated through a registered agent based in Waterloo, according to corporation records.

In July 2023, an attorney for the Department of Labor petitioned Black Hawk County District Court to enter a judgement against C6 Zero after the company apparently failed to pay up, according to court records.

“Numerous contacts have been made with the defendant to obtain the overdue payment,” Mitchell Mahan, an attorney for the Department of Labor wrote in the petition. Attorneys for C6 Zero Iowa didn’t contest the request. Judge Joel Dalrymple entered the order on Sept. 6, including 10% interest.

Labor inspectors found 15 serious violations, including incomplete emergency plans and safety training and lack of proper sprinkler and alarm systems.

As part of a separate arrangement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, C6 Zero Iowa was also directed to pay more than $400,000 for environmental remediation at the site. The company is also facing civil suits from injured workers and the City of Marengo for building