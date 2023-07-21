WATERLOO --- One person was injured in a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store on Friday afternoon.
Details weren’t immediately available, but officers said Kwik Stop 3, 1104 Washington St., was robbed around 1:30 p.m. No weapons were reported.
An employee was assaulted during the crime, and the robber fled.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue treated the worker.
top story editor's pick topical
The state has filed paperwork to merge the Waterloo and Cedar Falls cases, which stem from incidents in March and April.
top story editor's pick topical
They allegedly broke into a Waterloo home and assaulted a woman. Bond was set at $25,000 each.
top story editor's pick topical
A woman picking up cans found the round Sunday in a ditch in the area of Lafayette and Dubuque roads.
top story editor's pick topical
He sold meth out of his home and worked with others who helped him get ice meth from various sources of supply in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and California.
top story editor's pick topical
He was also sentenced to community service for burning a wooden park sign and 60 days in jail for violating his probation in an earlier case where he killed his sister’s bunny.
top story editor's pick topical
Officers later stopped his vehicle and found BB gun designed to look like a Glock 17 pistol in the glove box,
top story editor's pick topical
When he was being taken into custody, he allegedly struggled with officers while a carrying a loaded handgun in his pocket, which netted him additional charges.
top story editor's pick topical
'That man is a killer, and he’s walking free,' the father of the victim said at the sentencing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!