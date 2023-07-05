WATERLOO — One person was injured in an apparent accidental shooting early Wednesday.
An 18-year-old male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg outside in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Hackett Road around 1:10 a.m.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
