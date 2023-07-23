WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun into the air early Saturday.

Kevantae Demarious Reed, 30, was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons while intoxicated and other charges.

Neighbors called 911 around 4:20 a.m. to report gunfire at the apartment complex in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Officers found a spent 9 mm shell casing at the scene, and they found Reed inside a Chevrolet Tahoe parked behind the apartments.

Inside the vehicle, they found a 9 mm Hi-Point C9 handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console.