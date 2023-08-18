WATERLOO -- Police have arrested one person on weapons charges in connection with gunfire Thursday.

Neighbors reported hearing shots in the area of West Seventh and Pleasant streets around 12:10 p.m., and officers eventually determined the shooting happened about a block away in an alley off Allen Street.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a person with his face covered step out of a Dodge Charger in the area around the time of the shooting.

Officers spotted the Charger parked at 401 Sunnyside Ave. and surrounded the home.

The occupants later left the house and were detained. Police searched the house and found a 9 mm Tech handgun.

The resident, Jayden Mitchell Pruitt, 20, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident came five months that Pruitt was sentenced to probation for a felony drug conviction from a July 2022 incident where police found marijuana and a stolen .45-caliber Springfield pistol, according to court records.

