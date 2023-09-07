WATERLOO — A nurse has been charged with allegedly obtaining opioid medications under false pretenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa on Tuesday charged Luis Ramirez Cajas, of Cedar Rapids, with acquiring fentanyl by fraud.

The government is also seeking forfeiture of Ramirez’s nursing license. Ramirez waived formal indictment, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege he obtained fentanyl through misrepresentation between September and October 2022 in Black Hawk County. Details weren’t available. Ramirez obtained his nursing license in February 2012.

In August 2022, he entered into an agreement through the Iowa Nurse Assistance Program, a confidential monitoring system that allows nurses to retain their license while receiving treatment for substance use or mental or physical ailments.

He allegedly didn’t comply with terms of the agreement, which require abstaining from drugs and alcohol and restricting work with narcotics, according to licensing information.

Ramirez began working for a hospital in August 2022 through a staffing agency, but the contract was cancelled two months later because of concerns over his handling of narcotics. He allegedly admitted to diverting narcotic medication from the hospital for personal use in September and October 2022, according to licensing records.

Under a settlement with state regulators, Ramirez agreed to relinquish his license and not reapply for reinstatement for 12 months.