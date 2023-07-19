WEST UNION — A month-long drug investigation came to a head last weekend when an Elgin man pulled up to the Elgin Fire Department around 3 a.m.

Authorities allege the driver, 29-year-old Ryan James Smith, was in a Chevrolet Malibu and turned right with his left turn signal on and approached a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy parked in the lot on July 11. Smith began talking to the deputy about a pending court case and admitted he used drugs.

Smith pulled out a backpack full of documents while jabbering quickly, according to court records. He was taken to the jail as part of an intoxicated driver investigation.

Officers called for the assistance of a K-9 and found meth, marijuana and a scale in the Malibu. Smith was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and operating while intoxicated.

What followed was a series of searches that ended with the arrest of a dozen other people on an array of drug charges.

On Friday, July 14, several agencies came together to execute five warrants. Officers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Fayette Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Postville Police Department searched 116 E. Elm St. Apt. 101; 118 E. Elm St. Apts 201, 202, and 204; and 124 S. Vine St. Apt. 7.

One of those arrested was Jeffrey Jay Blue, a 51-year-old West Union resident who is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and morphine and possession of heroin. Officers found morphine pills, loaded syringes, THC cartridges and a ledger with names, according to court records.

Records also show authorities responded to a report of an overdose at Blue’s residence on June 18, 2019. Officials found Blue with an unresponsive man, amid two needles and a spoon.

Blue was administering Narcan nasal medication — also known as naloxone — to the man. Paramedics took the man to Palmer Hospital.