EVANSDALE — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed a deputy’s squad car with children in his vehicle.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Patrick Orlando Cannon Jr., 24, for assault on a peace officer, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, interference reckless driving, two counts of child endangerment and other charges.

Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, deputies and Evansdale police received a tip that Cannon, who had an outstanding warrant from an unrelated chase in June, was at the Casey’s General Store on River Forest Road in Evansdale around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.

When the Evansdale officer approached Cannon, he got into his 1997 Buick LeSabre and crashed into the deputy’s squad car. He then fled, almost hitting another vehicle in traffic before he arrived at a mobile home at 750 River Forest Road.

Court records allege there were two unrestrained children – one a young as 3 – in the back seat.

Deputies later spotted Cannon on the flood-control dike near River Forest Road and Central Avenue. Cannon attempted to run away but was captured.

The original warrant stemmed from a June 21 chase in Waterloo where Cannon’s 2010 Honda Civic was pulled over by police on Logan Avenue. He allegedly gave a fake name and sped off, going as fast at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone with an unrestrained 2 year old in the back seat, according to court records.

