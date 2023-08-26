WATERLOO — Police arrested an Alabama man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly fled in a hit-and-run accident in Waterloo.

Larry James Pool, 29, of Gadsden, was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to yield and the Alabama attempted murder warrant.

According to police, Pool was driving a work truck for a landscaping company when he was involved in a crash at Independence Avenue and Vinton Street on Aug. 22. One person suffered a neck injury and three people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Pool walked away from the scene, and witnesses later identified him as the driver.

Officers determined Pool had the outstanding warrant in Alabama. On Thursday, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s tactical team, Violent Crime Apprehension team and U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force searched a home 737 Webster St. and found Pool inside.

