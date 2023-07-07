WATERLOO — More than two years after he was shot by police, a Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a BB gun at officers and chasing them, which prompted the shooting.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, 46, was arrested Thursday for two misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer. He was released to pretrial supervision pending trial.

Authorities allege Alvarez pointed what appeared to be a rifle at Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies who responded to a call about a man walking at night with a weapon on April 7, 2021.

One deputy attempted to run him over, and Officer C.J. Nichols with the Waterloo Police Department shot him as he pulled up on the scene. Alvarez survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Following the shooting, authorities realized Alvarez’s weapon was a Red Ryder BB gun.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which reviewed the shooting as part of normal protocol, filed the charges against Alvarez two days after the incident. But the arrest warrant remained unserved for more than two years, until Thursday.

Alvarez also filed suit against the city of Waterloo and Nichols alleging negligence and excessive force.

Attorneys for the city are challenging the lawsuit, arguing that Nichols reasonably believed Alvarez would have used deadly force against others unless he was immediately apprehended.

The defense transferred the case to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in April.

PHOTOS: Officer-involved shooting, Waterloo, April 7, 2021 040721jr-officer-shooting 040721jr-officer-shooting-2 040721jr-officer-shooting-3 040721jr-officer-shooting-4 040721jr-officer-shooting-5 040721jr-officer-shooting-6 040721jr-officer-shooting-7 040721jr-officer-shooting-8 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-3

Stills images from officer-involved shooting April 7, 2021 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-11 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-22 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-33 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-44 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-55 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-66 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-77