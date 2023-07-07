WATERLOO — More than two years after he was shot by police, a Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a BB gun at officers and chasing them, which prompted the shooting.
Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, 46, was arrested Thursday for two misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer. He was released to pretrial supervision pending trial.
Authorities allege Alvarez pointed what appeared to be a rifle at Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies who responded to a call about a man walking at night with a weapon on April 7, 2021.
Still image from Deputy Matt Isley’s dashboard camera shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, left, approach while Deputy Blake Dodd takes cover. Isley attempted to strike Alvarez with his squad car.
Contributed
One deputy attempted to run him over, and Officer C.J. Nichols with the Waterloo Police Department shot him as he pulled up on the scene. Alvarez survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Following the shooting, authorities realized Alvarez’s weapon was a Red Ryder BB gun.
Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which reviewed the shooting as part of normal protocol, filed the charges against Alvarez two days after the incident. But the arrest warrant remained unserved for more than two years, until Thursday.
Alvarez also filed suit against the city of Waterloo and Nichols alleging negligence and excessive force.
Attorneys for the city are challenging the lawsuit, arguing that Nichols reasonably believed Alvarez would have used deadly force against others unless he was immediately apprehended.
The defense transferred the case to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in April.
PHOTOS: Officer-involved shooting, Waterloo, April 7, 2021
040721jr-officer-shooting
A lawsuit filed by Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano disputes the official narrative that he pointed was shot after he pointed a pellet gun that looked like a shotgun at sheriff's deputies.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-2
Items on the sidewalk on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the foot of the Sixth Street bridge early Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-3
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting following a report of a man with a gun at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge early Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-4
Authorities investigated an officer-involved shooting following a report of a man with a gun at the foot of the Sixth Street bridge on April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-5
Investigators examine a weapon recovered in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The weapon is inside a standard crime-scene evidence box.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-6
Close up of items on the sidewalk on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the foot of the Sixth Street bridge early April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-7
A bullet hole in the windshield of a Waterloo Police Department squad car following an officer-involved shooting at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge early Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
040721jr-officer-shooting-8
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, County Attorney Brian Williams and DCI Agent Scott Reger examine the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge early Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-3
Still image from Deputy Matt Isley’s dashboard camera shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, left, approach while Deputy Blake Dodd takes cover. Isley attempted to strike Alvarez with his squad car.
Contributed
Stills images from officer-involved shooting April 7, 2021
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-11
Still image from a police video shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano approach Deputy Blake Dodd on April 7, 2021.
Contributed
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-22
Still image from a police video shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano approach Deputy Blake Dodd on April 7, 2021.
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-33
Still image from a police video shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano approach Deputy Blake Dodd on April 7, 2021.
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-44
Still image from a police video shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano approach Deputy Blake Dodd on April 7, 2021.
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-55
Still image from a Deputy Matt Isley’s dashboard camera shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, left, approach while Deputy Blake Dodd takes cover. Isley attempted to strike Alvarez with his squad car.
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-66
Still image from a Deputy Matt Isley’s dashboard camera shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano as Isley attempted to strike Alvarez with his squad car.
101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-77
Still image from a police video shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano on the ground after he was shot by a Waterloo police officer on April 7, 2021.
