WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who shot at his neighbor’s house has been sentenced to prison for weapons charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 20-year-old Montrell Anderson to three years and 10 months in prison on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities allege Anderson fired a gun at a Conger Street home while the resident and his girlfriend were inside on April 24, 2022. Officers searched Anderson’s home and found a stolen 9 mm Smith and Wesson Shield pistol and a 9 mm Heckler and Koch VP9 SK handgun. There was also a 50-round drum magazine for one of the weapons.

In addition, officers found marijuana and associated items in the residence.

Months later, on Sept. 19, 2022, Anderson was shot in the arm during a shooting at his home. Officers again searched the house, this time finding a 9 mm Stoeger STR9 handgun and a stolen 9 mm Beretta pistol, according to court records.

