EVANSDALE — An Evansdale man has been sentenced to prison for his role in an operation that moved methamphetamine from Mexico to the Waterloo area.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Drew Douglas Scarborough, 25, to up to 12 and a half years in federal prison during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Authorities allege Scarborough communicated directly with Daniel Manjarrez – the leader of a drug trafficking organization based in Culiacán, Mexico, that investigators suspect is affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel – about meth using Facebook and the phone in the fall of 2020.

In November 2020, Manjarrez arranged to have at least 22 pounds of meth sent to Luis Carlos Corral Lopez in Waterloo. Scarborough was fronted about 2 pounds of ice meth from Corral, which then was sold to others, according to court records. But Scarborough never paid for the meth and was kicked out of the conspiracy, records states.

Prosecutors also allege Scarborough had threatened to kill another member of the drug trafficking group on behalf of leaders in Mexico.

Lopez was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth during a February 2023 trial and is currently awaiting sentencing.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Dillan Edwards and Emily Nydle and investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Green County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elbert County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office.

Scarborough was also charged in connection with an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters, pollution control devices stolen from vehicles and sold for scrap metal.

He had been charged in state court with felony ongoing criminal conduct, but he pleaded to a reduced charge of misdemeanor third-degree theft in November 2022 and was sentenced to 50 days in jail.