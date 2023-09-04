WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a gun in a neighborhood in 2022.

Troy Dawon Davis, 28, pleaded to intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm and on Aug. 24 was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities allege Davis fired a gun in the East Ninth and Franklin streets area around 4:25 p.m. May 27, 2022.

No injuries were reported. Officers found spent shell casings in the intersection and near the Family Dollar store on Franklin. One of the bullets hit a house at 414 E. Ninth St. while people were inside, records state.

Authorities said Davis is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2017 felony theft conviction.

