Cultural attitudes toward LGBTQ+ rights have undergone a massive shift over the past several decades, with many people who once opposed them becoming more supportive more quickly, according to historians, than most other issues in American history. Over the last decade alone, the enshrinement of the right to same-gender marriage and the extension of the Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination have demonstrated the issue's shifting landscape.
Despite these movements—or perhaps because of them—a backlash, both legal and cultural, has been playing out in courtrooms, on the floors of legislatures, in classrooms, and on the streets. Anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups have spread, swaths of anti-trans legislation have been signed into law, and coordinated efforts to remove LGBTQ+-related materials from libraries and schools have grown. Moreover, Americans' views on trans rights are often contradictory: While most favor protections for trans people against discrimination, many simultaneously believe gender is determined by one's assigned sex at birth.
Most alarming is the violence targeting LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. Queer people are disproportionately victimized in almost all types of violent crime but are particularly vulnerable to gun violence, according to the Williams Institute.
The exact scope of the problem is unknown, mostly due to incomplete and inadequate data gathering on LGBTQ+ communities, a lack of funding for research, and other issues. However, existing data on gun-related hate crimes and intimate partner violence against LGBTQ+ people, particularly gender-expansive people and queer people of color, documents a clear and disturbing pattern of homophobic and transphobic violence. Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to compile statistics about the disproportionate impact of gun violence on LGBTQ+ people using data from various academic, research, and government sources.