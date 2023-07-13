WATERLOO — Police are investigating an apparent shoot-out in front of a Waterloo home Wednesday night.

A man was outside his home at 424 Florence St. around 8:30 p.m. when someone in a passing car allegedly shot at him, according to police reports. The man wasn’t injured but he then returned fire at the vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the vehicle was struck, but some of the bullets from the man’s gun hit a home at 508 Independence Ave.

No arrests have been made in the incident. Officers seized the gun pending the investigation.

