CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has pleaded to possessing a machine pistol and drug offenses.

Jamal Brandon Smith, 21, entered a plea to charges of possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Aug. 11. Sentencing will be at a later date.

The plea came after a federal magistrate turned down Smith’s request to suppress the results of the traffic stop where officers found the weapon and other items.

According to court records, a Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Smith’s Dodge Charger for excessive window tint on U.S. Highway 218 near Nashua on June 16, 2022, and the deputy then smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy had Smith step to his squad car while he ran the Charger’s registration. Smith went to the squad car but then allegedly attempted to run back to his vehicle and was taken to the ground.

A tint meter determined the Charger’s windows weren’t too dark, but deputies found a P80 9 mm ghost gun with a full-auto switch installed. They also found marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles and a scale.

Authorities then searched his iPhone and found images of marijuana. There were also searches for 3-D printed full-auto switches, according to court records.

