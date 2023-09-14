INDEPENDENCE — An Iowa City man has pleaded to federal charges in connection with a 2020 opioid overdose death in Buchanan County.

Kevin Lorenzo Perry, 34, entered a plea to a single count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The offense is punishable by 20 years to life in prison and the parties agreed to a sentence of 27 years behind bars as part of plea negotiations, according to court records.

Formal sentencing will be at a later date.

Court records allege Perry sold $250 worth of what was supposed to be heroin to a person identified as “J.T.” in Buchanan County on Feb. 6, 2020. The following morning, J.T. was found dead of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication, according to court records.

Investigators found a bag containing 0.39 grams of a fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl mix on the deceased’s computer desk.

Perry is also serving a 22-year sentence for distributing fentanyl to two people in Iowa City who overdosed in May 2020.

One person from the Iowa City incident – identified as D.K. – died of an overdose of the drug and the second – identified as R.L.C. – survived an overdose, according to court records.