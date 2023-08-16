WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has pleaded to charges he killed a bicyclist in a 2019 crash.

L.A. Jefferson Jr., 46, entered a plea to reduced charge of vehicular homicide by recklessness. He also pleaded to leaving the scene of an accident and second-offense operating while intoxicated on Tuesday as court officials were in the process of assembling a jury panel for trial.

Because of the plea, the trial was cancelled.

Under the plea agreement, the prosecutors reduced the main charge from vehicular homicide by intoxication, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Vehicular homicide by recklessness, the charge to which he pleaded, carries up to 10 years in prison.

The arrangement calls for all of the charges to run consecutive for a total of 14 years behind bars, prosecutors said. Restitution will be set at $150,000.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Jefferson remains in custody.

Authorities allege Jefferson was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer in the area of Western Avenue and West Third Street on the afternoon of July 23, 2019, when he struck 22-year-old Dilail Salkic of Waterloo.

Salkic died of his injuries.

The vehicle was found parked around the corner, and officers found Jefferson at a bar on La Porte Road. He allegedly admitted to the accident and said he got a ride to the bar, court records state.

Tests found evidence of alcohol and marijuana, according to court records.

In the years that followed the crash, Jefferson had at least half a dozen attorneys, and last week the court granted his request to act as his own attorney at trial.

Jefferson has a prior operating while intoxicated conviction from Linn County in 2016, according to court records.

