WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly used lock picks to break into an apartment and was found inside hiding in a closet.

Authorities allege Thomas Robert Connor, 24, entered an apartment at 3601 Cobblestone Circle around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The intrusion was captured on a security camera that notified the resident.

The resident returned home and found Conner in a closet, according to court records. He held him until police arrived.

The victim then noticed a plastic Target shopping bag that contained a letter written by Conner. The letter allegedly outlined “sexual plans” to commit against the victim’s relatives, records state.

Connor, of 4822 Edgebrook Drive, was arrested for third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of third-degree harassment. He was released pending trial.

