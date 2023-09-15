WATERLOO — Will Earnest Young Jr. said he opened fire on a man who hit him and was fighting his brother in 2020 because he was in fear for his life.

A Black Hawk County jury didn’t believe him and found him guilty in a verdict handed down late Thursday following two days of testimony.

Young, 34, of Cedar Falls, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon.

Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said Young pulled out a gun and shot Joseph Ayala, who was unarmed, in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2020, as they were leaving The Saloon on West Fourth Street.

Ayala told jurors Young and Young’s brother, Willis Brown, apparently took offense at something he said in the bar and the bartender made all three leave the establishment.

Young took the stand in his own defense, telling jurors there had been no argument in the bar and he merely left so his brother could smoke a cigarette outside.

Ayala, a 41-year-old former amateur mixed martial arts fighter who runs his own painting company, said he approached Young and Brown outside because they exchanged words with him as he exited. He admitted he threw the initial punch.

“I swung first,” Joseph Ayala told jurors.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Maurice Spencer questioned Ayala about his 11-4 fight record, reading off a list of knockouts, arm bars and decisions where referees stepped in to end the matches.

Ayala said he quit his fighting career about eight years before the shooting. He said outside the bar, he felt Young and Brown were getting aggressive and about to jump him.

“I felt like I was in danger, so I swung,” Ayala said.

After Ayala hit Young in the face, Brown engaged Ayala, taking him to the ground and hitting him.

The bullets fired by Young hit Ayala’s thigh and hip. Another grazed his back.

Ayala said the rounds struck a major vein, requiring surgery. He was in the hospital for almost two weeks and couldn’t walk for a month. To this day, he still notices pains in his leg on a weekly basis, he said.

Young, who had a permit to carry weapons, said Ayala’s initial punch felt like he was hit with a brick.

“The guy hit hard,” he said. “I was super scared. I thought he was trying to kill me.”

When Ayala and Brown began fighting, Young said he didn’t think there was any way he could get Ayala away from his brother.

“I felt that punch, and I didn’t want it to happen to him,” Young said. He said he feared he or his brother were going to be killed, so he shot, aiming for the legs for a less-lethal shot.

Young said he suffered a laceration to his face from the single punch and still has occasional “flashes” in his vision from the injury.

Jurors also watched videos from Fourth Street businesses showing a brief scuffle around 1:38 a.m.

Authorities said Young pulled the trigger while Ayala was on the ground and Brown was on top of him repeatedly punching him.

Waterloo Police Detective Kyle Jurgensen estimated Ayala was about 8 to 10 feet away from Young and tangled up with Brown when the shots were fired. There were also people across the street, downrange.

The officer characterized the shooting as “very reckless.”

He also noted that neither Young nor Brown called 911 or tried to make contact with police following the shooting. They left the area and it was up to police to piece together who was involved by tracing a vehicle leaving the area to the Young’s home.

Police recovered the 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol at the house.

Police also admitted Ayala hadn’t been charged for punching Young because of the seriousness of his injuries.

Sentencing for Young will be at a later date.

