WATERLOO — Will Earnest Young Jr. said he opened fire on a man who hit him and was fighting his brother in 2020 because he was in fear for his life.
A Black Hawk County jury didn’t believe him and found him guilty in a verdict handed down late Thursday following two days of testimony.
Young, 34, of Cedar Falls, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon.
Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said Young pulled out a gun and shot Joseph Ayala, who was unarmed, in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2020, as they were leaving The Saloon on West Fourth Street.
Ayala told jurors Young and Young’s brother, Willis Brown, apparently took offense at something he said in the bar and the bartender made all three leave the establishment.
Young took the stand in his own defense, telling jurors there had been no argument in the bar and he merely left so his brother could smoke a cigarette outside.
Ayala, a 41-year-old former amateur mixed martial arts fighter who runs his own painting company, said he approached Young and Brown outside because they exchanged words with him as he exited. He admitted he threw the initial punch.
“I swung first,” Joseph Ayala told jurors.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Maurice Spencer questioned Ayala about his 11-4 fight record, reading off a list of knockouts, arm bars and decisions where referees stepped in to end the matches.
Ayala said he quit his fighting career about eight years before the shooting. He said outside the bar, he felt Young and Brown were getting aggressive and about to jump him.
“I felt like I was in danger, so I swung,” Ayala said.
After Ayala hit Young in the face, Brown engaged Ayala, taking him to the ground and hitting him.
The bullets fired by Young hit Ayala’s thigh and hip. Another grazed his back.
Ayala said the rounds struck a major vein, requiring surgery. He was in the hospital for almost two weeks and couldn’t walk for a month. To this day, he still notices pains in his leg on a weekly basis, he said.
Young, who had a permit to carry weapons, said Ayala’s initial punch felt like he was hit with a brick.
“The guy hit hard,” he said. “I was super scared. I thought he was trying to kill me.”
When Ayala and Brown began fighting, Young said he didn’t think there was any way he could get Ayala away from his brother.
“I felt that punch, and I didn’t want it to happen to him,” Young said. He said he feared he or his brother were going to be killed, so he shot, aiming for the legs for a less-lethal shot.
Young said he suffered a laceration to his face from the single punch and still has occasional “flashes” in his vision from the injury.
Jurors also watched videos from Fourth Street businesses showing a brief scuffle around 1:38 a.m.
Authorities said Young pulled the trigger while Ayala was on the ground and Brown was on top of him repeatedly punching him.
Waterloo Police Detective Kyle Jurgensen estimated Ayala was about 8 to 10 feet away from Young and tangled up with Brown when the shots were fired. There were also people across the street, downrange.
The officer characterized the shooting as “very reckless.”
He also noted that neither Young nor Brown called 911 or tried to make contact with police following the shooting. They left the area and it was up to police to piece together who was involved by tracing a vehicle leaving the area to the Young’s home.
Police recovered the 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol at the house.
Police also admitted Ayala hadn’t been charged for punching Young because of the seriousness of his injuries.
Sentencing for Young will be at a later date.
States with the biggest gun industries
States with the biggest gun industries
In 1934, Congress ratified the
National Firearms Act, legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act's goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.
In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens' hands.
While the NFA's creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry's growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.
An estimated
393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that's more guns than the country's entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.
Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.
Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.
Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.
You may also like: Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today
Canva
#50. Washington DC (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 0
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#50. Hawaii (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)
image_vulture // Shutterstock
#49. Rhode Island
- Total weapons industry entities: 2
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#48. Delaware
- Total weapons industry entities: 3
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 3
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)
Patrick Smith // Getty Images
#47. New Jersey
- Total weapons industry entities: 29
--- Manufacturers: 7
--- Dealers: 21
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)
You may also like: States with the most homelessness
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#46. Vermont
- Total weapons industry entities: 101
--- Manufacturers: 26
--- Dealers: 71
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)
UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#45. New York
- Total weapons industry entities: 114
--- Manufacturers: 91
--- Dealers: 19
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY // Getty Images
#44. North Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 134
--- Manufacturers: 14
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)
Mike Kemp // Getty Images
#43. Illinois
- Total weapons industry entities: 144
--- Manufacturers: 96
--- Dealers: 37
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)
Jeff Schear // Getty Images
#41. Maine (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 48
--- Dealers: 95
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#40. Massachusetts
- Total weapons industry entities: 150
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 27
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#39. South Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 162
--- Manufacturers: 31
--- Dealers: 131
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#38. Nebraska
- Total weapons industry entities: 165
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 132
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)
Andrew Burton // Getty Images
#36. West Virginia
- Total weapons industry entities: 190
--- Manufacturers: 43
--- Dealers: 140
--- Importers: 7
- Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)
MICHAEL MATHES // Getty Images
#35. Connecticut
- Total weapons industry entities: 205
--- Manufacturers: 88
--- Dealers: 114
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)
Andrew Lichtenstein // Getty Images
#34. New Mexico
- Total weapons industry entities: 213
--- Manufacturers: 70
--- Dealers: 133
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)
VW Pics // Getty Images
#33. California
- Total weapons industry entities: 222
--- Manufacturers: 122
--- Dealers: 86
--- Importers: 14
- Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)
Matthew Corley // Shutterstock
#31. New Hampshire
- Total weapons industry entities: 228
--- Manufacturers: 101
--- Dealers: 121
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)
ED JONES // Getty Images
#30. Maryland
- Total weapons industry entities: 237
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 152
--- Importers: 800
- Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)
Erick Gibson // Shutterstock
#29. Mississippi
- Total weapons industry entities: 260
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 172
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#28. Idaho
- Total weapons industry entities: 287
--- Manufacturers: 130
--- Dealers: 155
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)
Kozup Photography // Shutterstock
#27. Iowa
- Total weapons industry entities: 292
--- Manufacturers: 65
--- Dealers: 226
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)
You may also like: America's ambitious bet on wildlife crossings
FESTUS_BSQRT // Shutterstock
#26. Utah
- Total weapons industry entities: 304
--- Manufacturers: 148
--- Dealers: 151
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)
GEORGE FREY // Getty Images
#25. Louisiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 307
--- Manufacturers: 85
--- Dealers: 220
--- Importers: 23
- Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)
WKanadpon // Shutterstock
#24. Arkansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 315
--- Manufacturers: 132
--- Dealers: 168
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)
Ana Hollan // Shutterstock
#23. Nevada
- Total weapons industry entities: 320
--- Manufacturers: 173
--- Dealers: 135
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)
Christopher Sibert // Shutterstock
#21. Oregon (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 110
--- Dealers: 210
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)
You may also like: 50 facts about food insecurity in America
Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock
#21. Washington (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 140
--- Dealers: 176
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)
Karen Ducey // Getty Images
#19. Oklahoma (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 138
--- Dealers: 211
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)
damann // Shutterstock
#19. Minnesota (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 228
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)
Sheena_Waldron // Shutterstock
#18. Kansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 352
--- Manufacturers: 80
--- Dealers: 268
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)
John Moore // Getty Images
#16. Kentucky
- Total weapons industry entities: 367
--- Manufacturers: 95
--- Dealers: 254
--- Importers: 18
- Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)
Kyle M Price // Shutterstock
#15. Wisconsin
- Total weapons industry entities: 368
--- Manufacturers: 115
--- Dealers: 252
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Alabama
- Total weapons industry entities: 416
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 272
--- Importers: 26
- Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)
Barry Lewis // Getty Images
#13. Missouri
- Total weapons industry entities: 417
--- Manufacturers: 147
--- Dealers: 255
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#12. Indiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 419
--- Manufacturers: 103
--- Dealers: 310
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)
You may also like: Best-run cities in America
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#11. Michigan
- Total weapons industry entities: 446
--- Manufacturers: 134
--- Dealers: 300
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#10. Tennessee
- Total weapons industry entities: 458
--- Manufacturers: 131
--- Dealers: 321
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#9. Colorado
- Total weapons industry entities: 506
--- Manufacturers: 157
--- Dealers: 343
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)
Jim Lambert // Shutterstock
#8. Georgia
- Total weapons industry entities: 596
--- Manufacturers: 203
--- Dealers: 380
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#6. Ohio
- Total weapons industry entities: 624
--- Manufacturers: 239
--- Dealers: 379
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock
#5. North Carolina
- Total weapons industry entities: 640
--- Manufacturers: 231
--- Dealers: 407
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#4. Pennsylvania
- Total weapons industry entities: 684
--- Manufacturers: 210
--- Dealers: 457
--- Importers: 17
- Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)
woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock
#3. Arizona
- Total weapons industry entities: 713
--- Manufacturers: 407
--- Dealers: 276
--- Importers: 30
- Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#1. Texas
- Total weapons industry entities: 1,822
--- Manufacturers: 748
--- Dealers: 1,035
--- Importers: 39
- Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)
Allen.G // Shutterstock
