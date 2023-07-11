WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sent to prison for plotting the robbery of his half-brother’s home in Elk Run Heights in 2021.

Prosecutors said Daymion Ohrt enlisted others armed with firearms to break into the house while most of the family was asleep and force them to open a gun safe.

During sentencing on Monday, the victim, Jesse Ohrt, reminded Daymion Ohrt that they have children about the same age and implored him to consider what would happen if the same had happened to him.

“My kids are a huge part of this. That was your family, too,” Jesse Ohrt said. “I still deal with this day to day.”

He said loud noises around the house startle his wife. His young children cower when they see people that remind them of the intruders in public. The Ohrt family is white, and Daymion Ohrt had a group of black youths to carry out the robbery.

Judge Joel Dalrymple upheld a plea agreement, sentencing Daymion Ohrt to consecutive 25-year prison sentences, but he imposed the largest mandatory minimum possible, meaning he will have to spend 70% – 17 and half years – behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

Prosecutor Brad Walz said the sentence was needed because, although Daymion Ohrt wasn’t present for the robbery, he was behind the crime, providing the target and telling the accomplices when only the wife and children would be alone while the husband was at work.

“But for this defendant, this doesn’t happen. … This was a complete betrayal of a family member,” Walz said. He noted how home robberies involving firearms can easily turn fatal.

In the Elk Run case, prosecutors said a group of people entered the house in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2021, after Jesse Ohrt left for a construction job out of town. The intruders threatened his wife and children and took about half a dozen firearms.

Daymion Ohrt later admitted to his role in the crime when talking to another family member. When the relative pretended to be interested in buying the stolen guns, Daymion Ohrt got him in touch with a the people who took the weapons.

Police used that information to search a Waterloo apartment were most of the guns were discovered.

Trial for Daymion Ohrt began in March 2023, but he opted to accept a plea agreement part way through testimony.

Others charged in the crime include Davon Marcell Oliver, who was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on charges of robbery and burglary. The alleged getaway driver, Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass, was sentenced to up to 25 years.

Three youths – ages 13, 14 and 15 at the time – were also charged in connection with the robbery in juvenile court.

