WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly dropped a gun while running from police on Monday.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force had approached Jeremy Mitchell Phillips, 20, of 231 Miriam Drive, as part of a weapons investigation in the area of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue around 1 p.m.

He allegedly ran off and dropped a 9 mm Kahr pistol. Police eventually detained him.

Authorities allege Phillips is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior convictions for drug and weapons offenses, according to court records.

He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed. Bond was set at $10,000.

