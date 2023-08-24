WATERLOO — A former Waterloo man who won parole in a 1976 murder case has died while serving prison time.

Duane Eugene Brant, 66, passed away at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City around 2:56 a.m. Sunday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He died of natural causes, according to corrections officials.

Brant was 19 years old when he was the getaway driver in a June 1976 robbery at the Quik Trip convenience store on Ansborough Avenue.

His accomplice, LeRoy Rand, killed the store’s assistant manager, Mark Allen Coombs, 19, with a 16-gauge shotgun and took around $300. Brant fled when he heard the shotgun blast.

Brant pleaded to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2005, Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack commuted Brant’s life sentence to a 125-year term, which made him eligible for parole.

He was paroled in 2012, but he didn’t stay out of prison for long.

In May 2015, the California Highway Patrol found Brant in a rented sport utility vehicle with more than $220,000 in cash during a traffic stop near Truckee, California. He was returned to prison for leaving Iowa without permission of probation officials.

