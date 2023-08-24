JOB: Bookie and Department of Transportation data entry worker
LOCATION: Florida Department of Corrections
MONTHLY INCOME: $24.30 from his prison job; $173.25 worth of commissary items from his side hustle as a sports bookie; and $100 from his parents to cover phone calls home.
I sit in a dark room typing license plate tags into a computer all day long for the Florida Department of Transportation. You know how fines and bills are sent to people who unlawfully pass through tollbooths without first paying for this passage? Little known fact: In the state of Florida, it's actually inmates who identify and verify these tags — including me. Isn't that bizarre? Killers, robbers and dope dealers ratting on people who speed through tollbooths. Just know that if you're ever in Florida and you speed through a tollbooth, I truly apologize for the ticket that you'll be receiving in the mail.
You're expected to work 10 hours a day, seven days a week, all for a whopping 20 cents an hour. On top of this, there's an hourly quota of license plate tags that you're expected to reach. If you can do this adequately enough on a consistent basis, then you'll be eligible for a raise every six months. The raise is (drumroll, please) … a nickel. You can get a nickel raise every six months up until you reach the maximum threshold of 55 cents per hour. Breaking it down, you have to work for them for a minimum of three and a half years before you can reach this Class A pay-grade. I'd like to point out that a single ramen noodle soup costs 65 cents on the canteen, and the price is steadily rising. You can work all day and barely have enough to put together a decent meal.
For my part, I "live off the land." That's what you call it when you're able to hustle up a living without ever needing to hit the canteen window. I take pride in being able to take care of myself in this constricted, limited environment. I refuse to be a burden and ask for any help from the outside.
I'm a prison bookie. Like a personal Las Vegas for people willing to try the odds. I call my mom up, and she looks up the spreads for each game on VegasInsider.com. I follow Las Vegas numbers and stick by them faithfully. Vegas isn't in business for soups and chips. They do it to pay the bills and send their kids to college and leave behind a will and all that. So their numbers absolutely have to be on point.
Each week I make a master sheet, which I post in the dayroom. It has all the games being played that week, and a list of things people can bet on — like, if the total score in a particular game will go over a certain score or under a certain score. So people are betting if they say, 'I like the score to go over 47,' or 'I like it to go under 43.' Or if one team beats the other team by a certain number of points — like, Atlanta to beat Buffalo by 14 points — or which will be the first team to score.
You have to choose at least four — that's called a "four-pick" — and if you're right about all four, it's 10-to-1 odds. So if someone put a tuna up on a four-pick, a tuna is worth $3, they get $30 worth of commissary back. If any one of those loses, it kills the whole thing. It doesn't matter if the other three came through, you still get compensated nothing. A five-pick is 15-to-1 odds, a six-pick is 25-to-1 odds, and so on.
Certain items, like cookies and chips, we call that "pretty money." They're more desirable. So they're worth more on one of my tickets.
The odds are always in the house's favor. So each week I am left with a lot of commissary. I save some for myself. The rest, I sell.
For that, people pay me through a Cash App account. I have my mother manage my funds. I'll ask her, 'I'm expecting this, has this come through?' For canteen bags, it's times one-and-a-half. If they send me $50, I'm going to give them $75 worth of canteen. They go through me and get a better value.
This season, I've sent home about $800. Technically, it's against DOC policy. We're not supposed to be gambling, bartering canteen items. But as long as nobody is getting stabbed over unpaid debts, they'll turn a blind eye.
You could say, 'Oh yeah, put them in a cell and lock them down, they deserve that.' At the end of the day, we're going to find whatever little freedom there is, use our human ingenuity to get what we need. If we're going to be living in hell, we might as well make ourselves comfortable.
*We're using Fugee's nickname because the hustle he describes is against the rules and could result in punishment or loss of privileges.