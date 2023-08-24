ELGIN — A man has been charged in connection with the death of his infant daughter in Elgin in 2022.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Rueben Christen, 33, of Clermont, formerly of Postville, on a charge of child endangerment.

The case remains under investigation and further charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest stems from the Sept. 2, 2022, call to the home at 1927 245th St. in Elgin for a report that Christen’s 4-month-old daughter, Alice, wasn’t breathing. Crews with Elgin Ambulance rushed her to Palmer Hospital in West Union, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation that followed determined that the infant had methamphetamine in her system and had died of asphyxiation. Detectives also determined that Christen was under the influence of a narcotic at the time of the incident and acted in a manner that caused the child to die of asphyxiation, according to court records.

Christen has been in jail on unrelated drug charges in connection with a February 2023 investigation where police found 9 grams of meth and 13 grams of mushrooms along with pipes and used needles in a West Union home, according to court records.

