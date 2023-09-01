WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arraigned on charges in connection with a 2021 carjacking.

Authorities allege Dante Lee Leavy Martin, 37, was masked and armed with a long gun when he approached a woman who had just stepped out of her 2020 Dodge Charger at Prime Mart on Broadway Street on Aug. 8, 2021.

He ordered her back into her vehicle, but she refused and took off running. Her passenger also fled the vehicle.

Leavy Martin jumped in the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle was later found on Longfellow Avenue with Leavy Martin’s phone inside, according to court records.

Two weeks after taking the Charger – on Aug. 16, 2021 – Leavy Martin was in Cedar Rapids where he used a sawed-off shotgun to rob the Family Dollar store on First Avenue Southwest. He then used the shotgun to order a man out of his Dodge Avenger outside the Hawkeye Convenience Store on First Avenue Southeest, according to court records. He then threatened two women in the store when they tried to call police.

Officers found him hiding on the roof of a nearby restaurant, and he injured himself when he jumped off and attempted to run, according to court records.

Detectives determined Leavy Martin was involved in the Broadway Street incident through DNA, cellphone data and other evidence, records state.

Waterloo authorities obtained an arrest warrant in January 2022, and on Thursday he was arraigned on charges first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm in Black Hawk County District Court.

He was also detained on probation violation warrants from previous cases. In fact, court records indicate he took the Dodge Charger only four days after he was sentenced to probation for taking other vehicles.

July 19, 2017 – Leavy Martin was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Super Duty truck when he hit a Waterloo convenience store on Lafayette Street and then drove to Cedar Falls.

Jan. 2, 2019 – Leavy Martin allegedly took an acquaintance’s Toyota Yaris and became involved in a hit-and-run accident in Waterloo.

Sept. 2, 2020 – Waterloo police found Leavy Martin in a Dodge Caravan that had been reported stolen from Rockford, Illinois. The vehicle was parked on Broadway Street.

Aug. 24, 2020 – Waterloo police investigating a firearm report found Leavy Martin on West Seventh Street with a Ford F-150 Super Crew pickup truck that had been reported stolen days earlier from Morehead Motors.