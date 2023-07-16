TAMA — A federal grand jury has charged a Des Moines man in connection with a homemade gun found at the Tama casino in 2022.

The grand jury handed up an indictment charging Som Boun Cam with prohibited person in possession of ammunition and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

According to court records, Cam was at the Meskwaki Casino and Hotel on April 14, 2022, when he was taken to the hospital for unspecified reasons.

He allegedly left behind a bag in the casino. Inside the bag, officials found a homemade pistol capable of firing .410 shotgun shells, a glass pipe, cash and cards. Cam returned to the casino to pick up the bag on April 19, 2022, and police found three bags of meth in his coat pocket when he arrived.

He later pleaded to state drug charges in connection with the case.

Authorities allege Cam is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior convictions for federal drug charges in 1996 and gun charges in 2017 in Polk County.

