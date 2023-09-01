WAVERLY — A Manchester contractor has been charged in connection with funding questions in a Waverly home building project, according to investigators.
Bremer County sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Less, 56, on Thursday on charges of first-degree theft and forgery. He was released after posting $15,000 bond.
Investigators allege some $150,000 that Less had received for the building project is unaccounted for, and authorities allege altered and inaccurate information was supplied to Fidelity Bank and Trust in connection with the project.
Less was a general contractor for the residential construction project in southeast Waverly. He had received almost all of the payments for the operation, but more than 12 subcontractors only received partial payment for their work or weren’t paid at all, according to sheriff’s deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office also investigated complaints about Less failing to pay contractors and suppliers for a residential construction project in rural Sumner in 2022. No charges were filed in that case.
The Sumner owners filed a suit against Less and RCZ Enterprises alleging they walked away from the unfinished job, leaving subcontractors unpaid for what was a $332,000 project.
The owners had to hire other contractors to finish the project, according to court records.
U.S. Cities Building the Most Homes
Rising real estate values and increasing rents have stretched budgets for homebuyers and renters since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The median home sales price in the U.S.
jumped by over $150,000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2022 amid low interest rates and a stronger-than-expected pandemic economy. Rent prices, on the other hand, remained suppressed for much of 2020 with COVID-related renter protections and rental assistance programs in place, but accelerated in 2021 and into 2022.
Since the beginning of 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in an effort to combat inflation throughout the economy. Between rising mortgage rates and the rapid run-up in home values, the residential real estate market has cooled down. As of Q2 2023, the median home sale price declined 13.2%—down from just over $479,000 in Q4 2022. But while a leveling-out in demand may have helped to slow down price growth, these measures cannot solve another fundamental challenge in the U.S. housing market: a major shortage of housing supply.
Available
single-family homes for sale sit at 1.3 million units, a mere 8.1% above the all-time low in February 2022. And with millennials now comprising the largest generational segment of the homebuying market, a lack of affordable entry-level homes has driven competition for housing and kept larger numbers of young adults renting, contributing to the elevated home and rent prices alike.
Home building has dropped off significantly after trending upward for over a decade
The lack of housing supply has been exacerbated by significant underinvestment in new housing since the Great Recession. New housing authorizations tend to fall temporarily during economic downturns, but the collapse of the housing market in the mid-2000s and ensuing recession sent authorizations to historic lows. The number of new residential units authorized has recovered slowly over the last decade, but as of June 2023, new authorizations declined 26% after peaking in December 2021. According to the
National Association of Home Builders, persistently high inflation pushing up construction costs combined with elevated mortgage interest rates produced 12 straight monthly declines in builder confidence during 2022.
Starts and completions were delayed even further in 2022 amid labor shortages and supply issues
Despite a clear need for new housing supply, the construction industry
struggled to keep up during the pandemic. COVID-related disruptions produced worker shortages and hindered supply chains, making it harder and more expensive to obtain building materials. As a result, more single-family units saw monthslong delays in the time it takes to start and complete construction when compared to years past.
The effects of these disruptions continue to linger in the residential housing industry. The share of authorized single-family units that took two months or longer to start construction after initial authorization increased from 29% in 2021 to 32% in 2022. These delays were even more prevalent when considering the time from construction start to completion, where 61% of authorizations took over two months to complete this phase compared to only 40% in 2021.
A pair of Mountain states in Utah and Idaho are building the most homes
Although supply is a challenge across the U.S., some locations are moving faster than others in authorizing new construction. Fast-growing states in the Mountain West, like Utah, Idaho, and Colorado, along with Sun Belt destinations like Texas and Florida, lead the U.S. in the rate of new housing development. At the local level, major metros in these fast-growing states are also among those leading in new home construction.
To determine the metros building the most homes, researchers at
Construction Coverage, a website that provides construction software and insurance reviews, analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the number of new housing units authorized per 1,000 existing homes in 2022. In the event of a tie, the metro with higher total new housing units authorized in 2022 was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas building the most homes.
Small and midsize metros building the most homes
15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 18.5 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 16.2 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 23,476 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 19,732 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +19.0% Median home price: $584,714
14. Richmond, VA
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 18.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 15.4 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 10,414 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 8,190 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +27.2% Median home price: $352,581
13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 19.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 13.7 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 48,107 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 32,346 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +48.7% Median home price: $374,047
12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 20.1 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 14.0 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 29,969 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 20,348 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +47.3% Median home price: $375,313
11. Salt Lake City, UT
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 21.7 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 25.4 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 10,102 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 11,033 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): -8.4% Median home price: $533,606
10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 23.3 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 24.5 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 47,267 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 48,219 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): -2.0% Median home price: $446,110
9. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 23.5 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 18.3 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 24,339 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 16,697 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +45.8% Median home price: $294,967
8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 23.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 24.5 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 27,212 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 26,548 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +2.5% Median home price: $369,590
7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 25.7 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 22.7 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 28,683 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 24,499 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +17.1% Median home price: $388,191
6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 25.8 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 21.1 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 77,894 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 60,812 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +28.1% Median home price: $376,026
5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 26.8 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 26.2 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 75,728 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 70,540 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +7.4% Median home price: $306,423
4. Jacksonville, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 32.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 25.8 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 23,169 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 17,246 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +34.3% Median home price: $355,024
3. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 32.8 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 33.7 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 28,192 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 27,158 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +3.8% Median home price: $436,866
2. Raleigh-Cary, NC
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 36.2 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 30.1 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 21,568 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 16,958 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +27.2% Median home price: $433,469
1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2022): 42.5 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2020): 47.9 Total new housing units authorized (2022): 42,364 Total new housing units authorized (2020): 42,264 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2020–2022): +0.2% Median home price: $487,537
