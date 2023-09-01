WAVERLY — A Manchester contractor has been charged in connection with funding questions in a Waverly home building project, according to investigators.

Bremer County sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Less, 56, on Thursday on charges of first-degree theft and forgery. He was released after posting $15,000 bond.

Investigators allege some $150,000 that Less had received for the building project is unaccounted for, and authorities allege altered and inaccurate information was supplied to Fidelity Bank and Trust in connection with the project.

Less was a general contractor for the residential construction project in southeast Waverly. He had received almost all of the payments for the operation, but more than 12 subcontractors only received partial payment for their work or weren’t paid at all, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office also investigated complaints about Less failing to pay contractors and suppliers for a residential construction project in rural Sumner in 2022. No charges were filed in that case.

The Sumner owners filed a suit against Less and RCZ Enterprises alleging they walked away from the unfinished job, leaving subcontractors unpaid for what was a $332,000 project.

The owners had to hire other contractors to finish the project, according to court records.

