WATERLOO — An Evansdale man has been arrested on firearm charges after he allegedly slashed a relative’s tires over the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Anthony Michael Sanders, 32, for felon in possession of a firearm, operating while intoxicated, fourth-degree criminal mischief and carrying weapons.

Sanders’ sister told police he had cut the tires on her Audi while it was parked in the 1000 block of South Hackett Road in Waterloo and jumped on the hood of the vehicle on Sunday night.

When police responded, they found a bag containing a loaded 9 mm Glock 43 handgun and additional firearm magazines. Officers also found a container of cocaine.

Court records show Sanders is on parole for felony lascivious acts with a child charges stemming from a 2008 incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo Alivia Beeding Hunter Kenyon