WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly crashing his car into a vehicle his father was driving following an argument Friday afternoon.

Waterloo police arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 44, for assault with a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, Ganfield and his father, of Dumont, were involved in a dispute in the area of West Fourth Street around 1 p.m. Friday. Ganfield allegedly threatened to punch his father, who then drove off.

Ganfield allegedly chased his father and sideswiped his father’s vehicle, according to court records.

No serious injuries were reported.

