WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun charges had been found with another gun following a brief police chase Thursday.

Officers attempted to pull over Cedric Marquale Huffman, 33, in the area of Conger Street and Oakland Avenue around 3:40 p.m. after he allegedly ran a stop sign on his bike, according to court records.

Huffman allegedly kept peddling until he was able to drop the bicycle in a nearby yard.

Police detained him in the back yard of 1051 Riehl St. and they found a satchel nearby containing marijuana. A 9 mm Glock 43x was also discovered in the yard.

Officers arrested Huffman for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, interference while armed and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.

Court records show Huffman is currently awaiting trial for an Aug. 23, 2022, traffic stop where police found a .40-caliber Ruger handgun and a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol.

Huffman is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2015 weapons conviction in Mississippi, according to court records.

States with the biggest gun industries States with the biggest gun industries #50. Washington DC (tie) #50. Hawaii (tie) #49. Rhode Island #48. Delaware #47. New Jersey #46. Vermont #45. New York #44. North Dakota #43. Illinois #41. Alaska (tie) #41. Maine (tie) #40. Massachusetts #39. South Dakota #38. Nebraska #37. Wyoming #36. West Virginia #35. Connecticut #34. New Mexico #33. California #32. Montana #31. New Hampshire #30. Maryland #29. Mississippi #28. Idaho #27. Iowa #26. Utah #25. Louisiana #24. Arkansas #23. Nevada #21. Oregon (tie) #21. Washington (tie) #19. Oklahoma (tie) #19. Minnesota (tie) #18. Kansas #17. South Carolina #16. Kentucky #15. Wisconsin #14. Alabama #13. Missouri #12. Indiana #11. Michigan #10. Tennessee #9. Colorado #8. Georgia #7. Virginia #6. Ohio #5. North Carolina #4. Pennsylvania #3. Arizona #2. Florida #1. Texas