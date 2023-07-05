WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman outside her home early Tuesday.

Police arrested Corelly Martez Smith, 50, 2563 Kate St., on charges of intimidation with a weapon, going armed and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was later released pending trial.

According to police, the woman told officers Smith had threated to come over to her home at 547 Riehl St. and shoot it up. He arrived around 12:45 p.m., and an argument followed outside.

Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting and the woman heard a bullet pass by her as she fled inside, according to court records.

Police found spent 9 mm shell casings in the street. They also located part of a bullet that pierced the house and landed on her kitchen table.

Officers searched Smith’s home and took him into custody. Authorities allege he is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2020 domestic assault conviction in Worth County.

LGBTQ+ individuals are disproportionately impacted by gun violence. Here's what the data shows LGBTQ+ individuals are disproportionately impacted by gun violence. Here's what the data shows In 2017, guns were involved in nearly 3 in 5 bias-motivated homicides against LGBTQ+ people. Nearly 1 in 5 hate crimes are due to sexuality or gender-identity bias LGBTQ+ people are 2.5 times more likely to be victims of violence involving a weapon than straight, cisgender people 3 in 4 homicides of transgender people involved a gun from 2017 to 2019 With 57 tracked killings, 2021 was the deadliest year recorded for the transgender and nonbinary communities