WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the former Courier newspaper building over the weekend.

The man was apparently searching for metal fixtures to sell as scrap, according to police accounts.

Officers were called to the vacant building at 501 Commercial St. around 2:20 p.m. Sunday after someone spotted an open door and noticed a man inside who was wearing a headlamp and carrying a duffel bag.

Police found Donald Henry VanWie Jr., 51, a block away. His bag contained a reciprocating saw, metal snips, flashlights and a box cutter. They also found a second bag that contained wires and copper, according to court records.

VanWie was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $10,000.

The arrest came two days after firefighters rescued a contractor whose leg became trapped when part of a second-story floor gave way while a crew was surveying the condition of the building.

The property has been vacant since The Courier moved offices in December 2011 and the structure was sold.

Court records show VanWie has a prior conviction for attempted burglary for a 2018 incident where police found him with a bag of tools inside a garage at 1332 Walker St., which is a vacant home the city owned.

He is also on probation for a February 2021 incident where he and another person had allegedly cut through a chain link fence at Century Link, 1010 Stratford Ave., and removed pieces of ground communication wire.