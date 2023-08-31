WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident Aug. 25.
Police arrested Jeffrey William Wood, 63, for assault while displaying a weapon. He was released pending trial.
Officers were called to the area of Washington Street and Ansborough Avenue around 10:20 a.m. for a report of driver in a Ford F150 pickup truck who allegedly showed a revolver.
Wood drove to the police station following the incident and police found a .38-caliber revolver in his pickup, records state.
