Must vs. want to

America, take off your blinders.

The Constitution allows any qualified person to run for the president of the United States. This isn’t a mandate. This voluntary service requires monumental sacrifices benefiting America.

A parent must provide for a minor child. Failure to adequately provide and perform what society’s minimum mandates carries consequences.

We must distinguish between mandatory obligatory and voluntary choices. U.S. jurisprudence protects our rights while helping us achieve our desires through litigation. The burden protecting their desires is on the individual seeking, not on the American society.

A run for the White House is not mandatory. Those reporting or explaining proposed delays in the criminal prosecution of one person to voluntarily run for the presidency must distinguish the difference.

The issue is: What a person must do vs. what a person wants to do.

Remember, there are millions of alternative and qualified potential choices. Some think they are the best one for the office.

Our legal system only protects an individual’s rights, not desires. Rest assured if one person was the only person for the job, Americans will draft or appoint him/her. Besides, they can run in 2028 if they are successful in litigation now.

Vernon Weems Waterloo

Christian nationalism

In response to Rick Brown on Christian nationalism: I had the privilege of meeting Bob Vander Platts. I believe you misunderstood his statement on IPTV. When he replied that there was a danger in putting the American flag first and the Gospel second, I don’t believe he was implying the flag isn’t important. Putting your trust in a nation and not in God is a problem. I would refer you the The Family Leader website for further clarification. They are doing good work in asking God to heal this land and help us elect leaders with biblical values.

Vonice Hoffman Jesup

No fireworks

In response to Crystal Funk’s letter: I totally agree! But I have to say the police have more things to do — guns.

The mayor, City Council are more to blame — they passed this law. I did not sleep for a week because of fireworks. Some even landed on my roof. I would totally be for no fireworks.

If fireworks were going off in mayor’s and City Council members’ home areas the police would be there in a minute. I wonder how many tickets were wrote for fireworks? Money is all the city of Waterloo wants — no matter the price to taxpayers.

Cris Brunko Wateloo

Dispelling nonsense

It is difficult to answer all the nonsense that keeps getting printed in letters. Truth and facts take a little longer than fables. Let’s look at the real pictures: Donald Trump trusted the Taliban to keep their word and the Afghan army to do its job. Neither happened. Joe Biden unfortunately did the same. The investigation (nothing happens without investigations these days) blamed both for the mess at the end. Also, for the record, it was not the U.S. Army that left weapons behind. They belonged to the Afghan army, who left them.

The lesson that we seem not to be able to learn is that you cannot hold up a puppet government. Definition: “Socialism” – the ownership of the means of production and distribution of goods by society rather than private individuals. Can someone point to one business or industry controlled by the U.S. government? Or do you refer to government subsidies to some businesses, like they have been doing for multinational corporations for decades? Are there some in government who lean that way? Barely. Joe Biden is not one of them. And finally: Every economic indicator shows the economy is better now than when Trump was president.

Rick Johnson Waverly

Pay the interest

In response to Fred Abraham’s opinion Saturday, July 15:

How quickly we forget two things:

1) “The government forgive the interest on federal loans” and “perhaps reimburse private lenders, some or all of the lost interest on private loans” means us (you and me) — we are the government when it comes to money. We pay.

2) If you borrow money anywhere else you paid back with interest. College/any educational loan is no different.

“Forgiving interest for graduates may be a good path to follow to protect the future for them.”

Can we stop this entitlement? They are graduates, they can understand, protecting their own future.

“This plan has the advantage of helping graduates, but also reminding them that borrowed money needs to be paid back” with interest, is also a pretty good lesson to learn.

If you cannot pay back interest, you should not borrow money.

There is the lesson graduates can understand.

Bonnie Wetzel Cedar Falls

With a flourish

The state’s new slogan, “Freedom to Flourish,” has caused some confusion. The meaning is clear if you think of a magician’s flourish. We go from freedom to a flourish, and poof! Voila! Freedom for women to have reproductive rights, freedom for teachers to teach, freedom for trans people to be themselves, all vanish into thinnest air! Cue the applause!

Bill Douglas Clutier