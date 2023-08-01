WATERLOO – A Des Moines woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer, deputy and an employee at a hospital.
Jennifer Childers, 30, was at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo early Friday morning when Waterloo police officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of Childers allegedly assaulting a hospital worker.
The hospital employee told the officers another employee was attempting to move Childers to prevent her from falling down. According to police reports, Childers “became belligerent” with staff and was pushing and kicking them. The hospital worker told Childers she could lay on the bed. When the worker turned around, Childers allegedly swung and hit the employee on her upper side. Childers was then arrested.
While officers were arresting her, they told Childers to keep her feet down. When Childers allegedly didn’t do so, an officer gained control of her leg and Childers allegedly kicked the officer. She was then placed in ankle shackles and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail.
While Childers was brought into the jail she allegedly spat in a deputy’s face while being combative with jail staff.
She has been charged with assaulting a law officer or other authority causing injury — a felony — as well as assaulting a law officer or other authority without causing injury, which is a serious misdemeanor.
Maria Kuiper
County Government Reporter
