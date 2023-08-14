WATERLOO --- A kitchen fire displaced a Waterloo family over the weekend.
The blaze at 106 Alta Vista Ave. started with a grease fire on the stove and spread to the cupboards at about 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue had the flames extinguished within five minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency shelter to the residents.
