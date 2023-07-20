WATERLOO — A jury has sided with Tyson in a lawsuit brought by an employee who claimed he was harassed and fired because his supervisors thought he was gay, even though he wasn’t actually gay.

Dean Stumma, 58, of Waterloo, took the meatpacking company to civil court, saying he was presented with a pink fifth-place ribbon for a company chili cook-off competition. He said he was also handed a poster with a picture of two male Tyson workers arm-in-arm with the words to Stephen Sondheim’s song “I Feel Pretty.”

In another incident, the supervisor used a homosexual slur, Stumma said.

“That is a degrading term, and that is a term that has no place in any workplace,” said attorney Laura Schultes, who represented Stumma.

When Stumma brought the matter to plant human resources officials, he was fired, according to the lawsuit.

The matter went to trial last week and, in a decision handed down Tuesday afternoon, jurors said Stumma didn’t prove supervisors thought he was gay or bisexual, he wasn’t subject to offensive conduct by supervisors, and didn’t prove he found the workplace hostile.

The verdict also indicates Tyson didn’t discharge Stumma because he filed a complaint and would have fired him regardless of the complaint.

Stumma began working for Tyson in 2012 and was transferred to the plant’s “ready to eat” department as a production supervisor in January 2019. He filed a report with the company’s human resources department in June 2019 alleging inappropriate comments and name calling. He was terminated the following month.

During trial, attorneys for Tyson said management didn’t think Stumma was gay because he had been the subject of human resources policy reminders for paying unwanted attention to female co-workers.

“His claim ends before it starts because nobody thought he was gay,” said Michael Reck.

The pink ribbon was given to Stumma as a joke because, leading up to the chili competition, he had boasted that he was going to win but then finished fifth, according to Tyson attorneys.

The “I Feel Pretty” poster wasn’t directed at him, Reck said.

Reck said Stumma filed the harassment complaint because he was getting in trouble at work for other reasons.

