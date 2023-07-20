Related to this story

Tyson seeks to dismiss COVID suits

WATERLOO — Attorneys for Tyson and a group of the plant’s executives and supervisors are asking for the court to throw out wrongful death laws…

IBP/Tyson wins doctor's suit

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A physician's lawsuit against a local meat processing plant was scuttled Monday before jurors could consider the case.

