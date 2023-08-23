WATERLOO — Savion Wilson had bragged that shooting his friend would be a “free kill.”

On Wednesday morning, Wilson, 24, learned shooting Cortavius Benford, 26, in the head was anything but free when a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Wilson stood quietly as the verdict was announced. Family of both sides — once close, now seated apart in the courtroom — also remained quiet.

The crime is punishable by a mandatory life term in prison without parole. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Days earlier, Wilson had taken the stand to say the shooting was an accident.

“I was pointing it at everyone, being reckless with the firearm,” Wilson said Monday in his own defense in Black Hawk County District Court.

But prosecutors noted Wilson initially told police a different version of what happened. The state alleged Wilson had actually made threats to shoot Benford months earlier in a Facebook Live post during a spat between the longtime friends.

Both Wilson and Benford grew up in Mississippi and they had known each other since childhood.

Benford was the first to move to Iowa. Wilson said he followed about four years ago, relocating because he had other relatives who had made the move. His mother also moved to Waterloo, according to testimony.

Wilson’s mother, Tanja Crossley, testified the two families had been close for years.

“It was like brotherly love, like they been knowing each other all their lives,” she said.

She also testified about hearing her son and Benford arguing around the time of the Facebook rant in May 2022. She told them they were “arguing like two bitches” and told them to knock it off.

Two days later, they were back to normal, and Benford and Wilson were drinking and playing Uno, she said.

“It was fine. He came over to the house. Like nothing ever happened,” she said.

On the stand Monday, Wilson talked about the gun used in the shooting. He said sometime earlier he had found the pistol, complete with a loaded high-capacity magazine, in a fanny pack hidden in some bushes in Waterloo, but he couldn’t remember exactly where.

Wilson said he had a license to carry weapons and told jurors he had been taking the gun to a range where he fired it five or six times. But he couldn’t remember where the range was and didn’t know the name of the person who drove him there.

He said Benford was interested in buying the gun and he had left it at the apartment during a previous visit.

On the day of the shooting, Wilson told jurors, he and a friend went over to Benford’s apartment to repay him $10 Benford had loaned him to rent an electric scooter.

He said they hung out, everyone was in good spirits and they went to a nearby convenience store for snacks. When they returned, Wilson said, he noticed the pistol under a couch where he was seated.

Wilson said he pulled out the gun and was playing around with it, pointing it at himself and others as his friend sat scrolling on their phones.

He said Benford told him to stop messing with the pistol. He said he wasn’t aware there was a round in the chamber.

“I started playing around with the gun. I pointed it at myself, pointed it at Cortavius, and the gun went off,” Wilson said. He said he dropped the gun, exclaimed “What the f***,” called Benford’s name and grabbed something to try to stop the bleeding.

Members of Benford’s family stood up and walked out of the courtroom as Wilson gave his account.

He said Benford’s girlfriend told him to get out, and he panicked and ran. He claimed he left the gun in the apartment. The weapon was never located.

Under cross-examination by the state, Benford wasn’t able to identify what he had used to stop the bleeding or show where it was on crime scene photos of the apartment.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson also noted Wilson had first told police the pistol accidently fired when Wilson grabbed for the gun Benford was holding, a claim refuted by forensic evidence indicating the muzzle was feet away from Benford’s head when it fired and the location of the injury.

“If someone were messing around with the gun and shot themselves, the top of the head is probably not the most likely spot,” Hudson said.

Wilson’s account also differed from that given by Benford’s girlfriend last week.

She said Wilson had briefly stepped out of the apartment, returned with a camouflage hunting mask over his face and pointed the gun and fired. She said Wilson hadn’t been messing with the gun before shooting.

Wilson denied wearing a mask over his face, saying it was merely rolled up on the top of his head like a hat. He also denied leaving and then returning to the apartment.

During closing arguments, Hudson said the accounts differed because what Wilson told the police didn’t match evidence at the scene.

“He said anything to the detective to get out of trouble. He will say anything to you to get out of trouble,” Hudson told jurors.

Hudson noted Wilson had actually threatened to shoot Benford during a Facebook Live video when the two had a dispute in May 2022.

In a recording of the video, Wilson can be heard saying it would be a “free kill,” a reference to Benford’s inability to possess a gun to defend himself because he was on probation, according to witnesses.

The state also pointed out that Wilson fled the scene after the shooting and never handed over the gun or the camouflage hunting mask he was wearing when he pulled the trigger.

Wilson’s defense attorneys pushed for a verdict on the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“This was a tragic accident involving two longtime friends. On the day this happened, everyone was hanging out, laughing, the mood was good,” said defense attorney Dustin Lies.

Benford and Wilson had long since patched things up following their dispute months earlier, he said.

He noted there was only a single shot fired. If Wilson really wanted to kill Benford, he had a whole extended magazine full of ammunition to do it, Lies said.

Wilson was in contact with police shortly after the shooting and turned himself in the following day, Lies said.

“There were no threats. There was no animosity. There was no feud,” Lies said.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon and returned to the courthouse Wednesday, announcing a verdict about an hour later.

