DES MOINES — A judge Thursday revived a claim by union Cedar Falls firefighters that they are due additional redress for their unlawful dismissal when the city fully transitioned to cross-trained public safety officers in the spring of 2020.

Judge Joseph Seidlin granted a Jan. 20 petition by International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1366 and ordered the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board to revisit a Dec. 21 decision. That decision agreed the city acted illegally in laying off the eight firefighters and merely issued a “cease and desist order” that it not do so again, but offered no other remedy.

The board previously had ordered the city and union come to terms on an appropriate remedy on their own but the two sides failed to do so.

The latest court order in Polk County District Court remanded the matter to PERB to fashion a new remedy recognizing that firefighters were wrongly denied pay when they were first placed on paid administrative leave March 3, 2020, and then laid off June 22, 2020.

“While the union concedes that only the remedial decision is on appeal, the essence of its argument is that the board misinterpreted its own decision in fashioning its remedy,” Seidlin stated.

The union appeal successfully argued the board misinterpreted its own findings in what the judge deemed a “clearly erroneous, illogical and irrational” interpretation of the previous decision.

“Because the board concluded that the only prohibited practice was the city’s placement of the firefighters on administrative leave, the board failed to even analyze several remedies sought by the union in its remedy briefing,” the petition stated.

The court declined to make its own decision, saying “it does not want to tie the parties’ or the Board’s hands when addressing appropriate remedies for both the administrative leave and layoff.

“In other words, it may be that some adjustments or combination of remedies would be appropriate when addressing both outcomes, as opposed to just one. The court will remand the entire remedy decision.”

The three-member PERB consists of Republicans Erik Helland and Cheryl Arnold, appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The other position is vacant and must be filled by someone with a different party affiliation.

The city previously had appealed a proposed June 25, 2021, order of PERB Administrative Law Judge Amber DeSmet, that the manner of the firefighters’ dismissal violated Iowa’s public employee relations statutes. The judge directed that the city and union officials work together to resolve the matter.

The appeal of DeSmet’s order was what sent the case to a hearing before the full board.

The administrative law judge said the city retaliated against the firefighters union because the union opposed the transition to the public safety officer model by filing grievances and challenging the PSO model on social media.

The city disputed the union allegations, arguing the switch would have occurred regardless of union opposition. Implementation of the program had been progressing for years by replacing full-time firefighters who retired or resigned with cross-trained public safety officers.

In February 2020, the City Council voted to immediately end the attrition approach and fully implement the PSO program, keeping supervisory fire positions and eliminating rank-and-file firefighters.

The administrative law judge noted police officers who were not cross trained – there were three at the time – and nonbargaining fire and police supervisors who weren’t cross trained were allowed to remain.

“The city’s disparate treatment of the bargaining unit members, the city’s abrupt change from its past practice in the implementation of the PSO program, as well as the hostility toward the union from certain city council members and the director demonstrate union animus,” the administrative judge wrote.

The city argued combining police and fire services saved about $1.9 million and provided better staffing. The judge found the city’s economic justification for the immediate layoffs was “pretextual.”

DeSmet sided with the city in ruling it followed the proper procedure under the collective bargaining agreement in implementing the layoffs, and rejected union claims the city unilaterally eliminated the firefighter job classification and failed to offer to cross train the firefighters.

The city said in a statement that “the decision is under review and the city will consider all options.” Scott Dix, representing the union, declined comment on the pending litigation. Helland did not respond to a request for comment.

