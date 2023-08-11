WATERLOO — A judge has ordered that an abandoned house that has been the scene of repeated vandalism and fires be torn down.

During a Thursday hearing in Black Hawk County District Court, Code Enforcement Foreman Maria Downing said she has visited the gutted building at 526 Logan Ave. since a blaze in 2017, and it has deteriorated in the years that followed.

“The structure was not one that could be fixed. It was totally destroyed,” Downing said.

She said the back of the home is damaged to the point that it isn’t possible to board it up to keep out intruders.

“There’s no way to stop anybody from getting in there,” she said.

She said the city had assumed the responsibilities of mowing the lawn and shoveling the sidewalks.

The building’s owner, former City Council member and former Black Hawk County supervisor Scott Jordan, didn’t appear at the court hearing. He had sent an email to Waterloo city officials acknowledging the condition of the house and expressing plans to hire a contractor to demolish it in October, according to statements in court.

In her ruling, Judge Andrea Dryer found the house is “unfit for human occupation” and “dangerous.” She said the building constituted a public nuisance and gave the owner until Oct. 31 to remove it. She assessed costs to Jordan.

The house was built in 1889. Courier archives show it being offered as a rental for $225 a month in 1992.

Jordan bought it in 2004 through a sheriff’s sale, according to property records.

Someone lit a fire in the house in April 2016, and in June 2017 the house was one of five buildings set on fire in an arson spree that targeted run-down buildings.

The city began court proceedings in February to acquire the building under a provision of Iowa law known as 657A, which allows governments to claim vacant and dilapidated properties.

While the case was pending, the building was then again set on fire on July 5.

