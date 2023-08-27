WATERLOO — A judge has declined to throw out a charge for a man accused of stealing a parked car with a baby in the back seat in February.

Roy Halverson, 43, is charged with second-degree theft and abandonment of a dependent person for allegedly leaving the infant in a car seat outside a farm house.

Halverson’s defense attorney, Adam Junaid, sought to throw out the abandonment charge during a Thursday hearing, arguing that the offense is meant for people who have custody of such victims.

“The mere control over a child … is not custody,” Junaid said. “Custody requires not only oversight, not only the physical control of the qualified person, but also responsibility to care for that person.”

“There are no allegations that Mr. Halverson, having taken a car, knew there was an infant in the car,” Junaid said.

Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach said the concept of custody isn’t limited to people having legal custody, and the defense can’t argue that custody of the baby was involuntarily thrust upon him.

The vehicle had been left running outside a discount store in Waterloo.

“He voluntary stole a car with a baby in it. Facts will be shown that the defendant looked in the windows of the car before stealing it, and whether he knew the child was there initially or not, at some point he became aware of the fact there was an infant in the car, and the fate of the child was in his hands,” Stach said.

Judge Andrea Dryer sided with the state and declined to dismiss the charge in a written ruling later on Thursday, noting there were allegations Halverson knew the baby’s vulnerable condition when he left her on the porch of a random farm house 12 miles away.

“Defendant made no contact with the residents at the home, did not let anyone know the child had been left on the porch, but simply left the child outside, unattended, in 40-degree weather, without notifying anyone of the child’s whereabouts and circumstances,” Dryer wrote in her ruling.

The baby was only discovered by chance when someone stepped out to smoke.

Trial is tentatively set for October.

Halverson is also charged with violation of the sex offender registry for moving without notifying authorities and possession of meth.

