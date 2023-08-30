WATERLOO — A judge has declined to rescind a Waterloo man’s plea to charges he fled after hitting a bicyclist in 2019.

L.A. Jefferson Jr., 46, entered an Alford plea to charges of homicide by vehicle by recklessness, leaving the scene of an injury accident and operating while intoxicated Aug. 16 in connection with the crash that claimed the life of Dilail Salkic, 22, of Waterloo.

Less than a day later, Jefferson filed a pro se motion seeking, among other things, to take back his plea.

During a Friday hearing in Black Hawk County District Court, Jefferson argued that he didn’t want to accept the plea offer.

“I was under duress,” Jefferson said, explaining the plea came as jury selection was underway to begin his trial if the plea didn’t go through, and weeks earlier he indicated he wanted to proceed representing himself instead of having an attorney.

“I felt like I was at a dead end and that was the only option,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson also noted that documents associated with the plea incorrectly included a charge of leaving the scene of a fatality accident – a more serious charge than what he had agree to. He also said he no longer wanted to represent himself.

Judge Joel Dalrymple noted the incorrect wording of the plea document was a typo and he said the issue will be remedied with a follow-up order to correct it with the proper wording.

Under the plea deal, Jefferson and prosecutors had agreed to a sentence of up to 14 years behind bars and the state reduced the charge from an offense that carries up to 25 years in prison.

During the Friday hearing, the court found the typo didn’t rise to the level of overturning the plea.

The judge also assigned a new attorney to represent Jefferson for the duration of the case.

Sentencing is tentatively set for October.

