WATERLOO — A jury found a Waterloo man guilty on Friday morning of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old girl.

After four hours of deliberation, Jamodd Sallis, 43, was convicted of lascivious acts with a minor. Sentencing will occur at a later date but the maximum penalty for the charge is one year of jail time.

Court records state that in September of 2019 officers met with the victim’s mother who said her daughter told her that Sallis showed her his genitals in his bedroom after the girl took her clothes off. Sallis then touched the girl until the girl told him that Sallis had kids her age and she wanted to stop. She then got dressed and left the room.

The girl’s mother said their family met Sallis through church.

This is Sallis’ first sex abuse trial but he is facing two more charges for which he is set to go to trial in October.

A police report states that, in August of 2021, the Waterloo Police Department took a report of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female. Sallis allegedly had sex with the girl on three separate occasions, according to the report. She then became pregnant and gave birth to a child in 2021. Sallis’ DNA was compared to the child’s and the probability he is the father is 99.99%.

Sallis will also be on trial for a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The police report in that case says Sallis allegedly had sexual contact with the child while she was visiting Sallis and his family in his Waterloo home.

Sallis was one of more than a dozen people appointed to a city panel in September 2020 to help redesign the former Waterloo Police Department logo. He was appointed as a faith and community leader on the committee.