INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on gun charges for beating his girlfriend with a pistol in October.

Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon, 28, will have to serve three years of supervised release following prison, according to the sentence handed down Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Gordon threatened to kill his girlfriend while at their First Street apartment Oct. 23.

He allegedly punched her and then struck her with her cellphone, according to court records. He retrieved a pair of scissors and threatened to stab her, then he reached for a .22-caliber Glock pistol and beat her about the head and face with the weapon, records state.

He pointed the gun at her, kept her from leaving and told her she was “not going to make it out alive.” During the ordeal, he also began to strangle her by wrapping his legs around her neck, records state.

She eventually escaped after Gordon fell asleep. Police found the gun and marijuana when they searched the apartment.

Gordon is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2014 felony drug conviction, according to prosecutors. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

While in jail, he allegedly sent the woman a SnapChat message Oct. 25, according to court records. He was charged with violating a restraining order.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Dupuich and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole L. Nagin. It was investigated by the Independence Police Department.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia