INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man is facing up to 125 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl over several years.

Jurors found Scott Neil Brown, 34, guilty of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse on Monday in Buchanan County District Court following half a week of testimony at trial.

Sentencing will be at a later date. Each count is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. If the charges are run consecutive, Brown would have to serve more than 87 years before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities said Brown abused a girl under the age of 12 multiple times between August 2019 and February 2023.

The case was investigated by Sgt. Andrew Isley from the Independence Police Department and prosecuted by County Attorney Shawn Harden and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Monty Platz.

